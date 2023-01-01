The New Year starts on an average note

After some epic snow in the ski areas, Idaho is now experiencing a good deal of sunshine that will carry into Monday. Expect dry weather for all of western Idaho through Monday night with a slight chance of snow showers on Tuesday.

Dry again on Wednesday then our next threat of snow/rain in the valleys and snow in the mountains comes on Thursday. Right now I expect 2"-4" in mountain communities with 3"-6" in the ski areas. The Treasure Valley could see an inch before changing to rain later in the day.

Stay connected to my forecast for changes!