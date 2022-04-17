Watch
The mildest day of the week Monday

Temperatures topping out in the low 70s
Posted at 4:48 PM, Apr 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-17 18:48:26-04

Expect a mix of some high clouds & hazy sunshine Monday with a mild breeze as temperatures top 70 degrees.

Some showers will move through the Treasure Valley on Tuesday, mainly before sunrise. followed by just a chance of a shower later in the day.

Wednesday will be a fairly nice day with sun & clouds and a bit of a breeze. Highs will range from 60 to 65.

Our next storm will arrive on Thursday with showers likely and temperatures in the 50s.

Friday and Saturday look to have a decent amount of sunshine with temperatures in the upper 50s. It could warm into the lower 60s with some sunshine by next Sunday!

