The latest updates on the heat, air quality, and chances of rain

If you are heading out early this morning, grab a light jacket. Temperatures will hover in the mid 60s through the morning and smoke will continue to hang over head us. This afternoon will be sitting in the 90s, be sure to continue hydrating through the day.

As far as air quality goes, orange shaded are seen as sensitive to some. Sensitive groups include children and the elderly. If you're in a yellow area today, moderate air quality is considered acceptable, but can be unusually sensitive for those with asthma or any upper respiratory matters.

As we start thinking about the weekend temperatures hover in the 90s, the thermometer is increasing just a bit! Next work week, it's possible we see isolated showers Tuesday and Wednesday with a nice cool down towards the 80s.

