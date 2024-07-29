The last week of July brings a drop in temperatures and chances of rain

Happy Monday Idaho, I hope you had a restful weekend.

July has been marked as the second hottest month for Boise since 1877! We've accumulated 15 days over 100+. A cold front approaching will drop temperatures down to the 80s, this will be great relief from the scorching July we've had so far.

Along with cooler temperatures, comes rainfall. Today showers will favor Baker City, Burns, and Oregon primarily into the later evening.

Tuesday, the showers will push east towards McCall and Boise. Bringing a brief morning shower to Boise, but primarily overhead of the West Central Mountains. This will bring a slight chance of storms over the Central Mountains Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday brings the heat back as temperatures return to the triple digits.

As far as wildfire smoke goes it appears that this will remain a challenge for us for the foreseeable future.

Take care of yourself and others

