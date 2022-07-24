The hottest weather of the season is on its way

A couple of low-pressure systems brought breezy and less hot conditions to the area this past weekend but that is all going to change for next week!

The temperature will be near 100 on Monday in Ada County with lots of sunshine but patchy smoke will make it appear a bit hazy at times.

Tuesday could reach 102 then Wednesday through Saturday should range from 103-106 across the valley! Sunshine with patchy smoke is likely but some thunderstorms will form in central Idaho on Thursday.

Please stay hydrated and if you need to work outdoors this week be sure to take frequent breaks from the heat in an air-conditioned room.

