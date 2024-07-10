The hottest day of the week could possibly break an all time record here's what you need to know

Happy Hump day Idaho!

Today will be the hottest day of the week with temperatures across Valley floors just under 111°. If possible you're gonna wanna re-frame from spending time outdoors this afternoon. Peaking heating will occur around 5pm. If you work outdoors today start hydrating now, wear plenty of sunscreen, and take shade breaks when possible.

Also a friendly reminder that areas across Southwest Idaho are still under an Excessive Heat Warning, Advisory, or Red Flag Warning due to these brutal temperatures. Either way, no matter which color home is in. Remind yourself to not walk pets during peak heating hours, make sure to not leave children or animals in the car, and check on those around you who may not have access to an AC.

Unfortunately, we don't much relief heading into the next work week. Temperatures look to appear remaining in the triple digits, if we have any relief in sight in may be for the back half of July.

Hang in there Idaho and remember to take care of yourself and others during this time!

