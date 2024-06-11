The heat is turning on temperatures will remain above average through the work week

Happy Tuesday Idaho

Temperatures are looking a little hotter today, in the 90s! Reminder to stay hydrated and lather on the sunscreen today.

A weak upper ridge will pass through the area today aiding in warmer temperatures and clear skies. Good news is behind the ridge is a trough, this will push a dry cold front into the region tonight aiding in stronger NW Winds. Gusts across Baker Valley and the Treasure Valley will pick up between 25-35 mph and blow into the Magic Valley. This will help us cool slightly.

Friday another weak dry cold front pushes through, bringing 70s back on the board! If you have any hiking activities save them for the weekend to beat the heat!

As of now there is a slight chance of rain for the West Central Mountains late Sunday, otherwise the area looks dry and cool.

