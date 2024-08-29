The heat is slowly rebuilding here's what the labor day weekend is looking like

Happy Thursday, hang in there Idaho we are one day away from the Holiday weekend.

Waking up this morning expect lower 50s and upper 40s. Grab a nice jacket heading into work or for the kiddos walking to the bus stop this morning. Fortunately, this afternoon will be comfortable in the 80s. Enjoy the relief we are getting and talk a nice walk outdoors.

It does look like smoke will begin to build back into the Snake River Plain this morning. Then, settling over most of SW Idaho through the holiday weekend. This will impact air quality, so stay up to date here through the longer weekend.

On the bright side it does get nice and toasty this weekend as temperatures return to the mid 90s.

