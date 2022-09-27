The heat is on but anyone who has outdoor plans Friday should see my forecast

Another hot day is likely in the valley on Wednesday then a cold front will come through late Wednesday night with a cooler breeze.

Wednesday will hit 90 degrees but Thursday will only hit 72 with a nice, cool breeze.

On Friday, it will be a cool morning with temperatures in the 40s then sunny and seasonable with an afternoon high in the low 70s.

Expect 72 degrees at kickoff for the Boise State Football game Friday evening with a chilly end of the game in the 60s.

The weekend looks sunny with very comfortable temperatures just above normal by a few degrees in the mid-70s.

Hurricane Ian will likely cause areas of catastrophic flooding and wind damage starting on Wednesday and lasting into Thursday. Landfall is likely to occur between Englewood and Port Charlotte, FL Wednesday night eastern time