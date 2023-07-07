The heat is on!

We're looking at hot temps and plenty of sunshine over the next week in southwest Idaho but over the weekend, it's going to be especially scorching.

Highs Friday and Saturday will reach the mid to upper 90s in the Treasure Valley. The ridge of high pressure is set to peak Sunday/Monday bringing Boise temperatures to above triple digits. Temps cool down slightly after Monday but stick to the 90s. Average high temperatures for Boise this time of year are in the low to mid-90s, so we are above normal right now.

Friday through Sunday dry thunderstorms will continue to pop up in eastern Oregon, Owyhee County, and areas of the central mountains. Not a lot of precipitation is expected with these systems and we could see more dry lightning.

Be safe this weekend! Limit outdoor exposure and look out for signs of heat-related illness. Never leave children or pets alone in a hot car.