The heat is here as we head into August

Hello August! We are greeted with some very warm temperatures as we start the month and that heat will continue throughout the first week.

Temperatures soar tomorrow getting up to 107° on Friday and we stay in the triple digits up until next Wednesday when we see some 90's once again. Luckily the haze is not as dense as Oregon wildfires are not producing as much intense smoke.

The Park fire in northern California is still creating smoke for northern Nevada and Southern Oregon. Not yet making its way up to place like the Treasure Valley but we will keep an eye out for it.

As always when we head into more intense heat, it is important to stay hydrated and not spend extended periods of time out in the sun.

Please be safe Idaho as the August heat has arrived.