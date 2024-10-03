The first week of October continues the temperature roller coaster check out the warm up into Friday

Good Morning Idaho

Waking up this morning, temperatures start the day off in the 40s, be sure to grab a good jacket and a warm cup of coffee. This afternoon will be slightly cooler than yesterday with temperatures sitting in the mid 70s. Nevertheless, it will still be another comfortable day ahead.

Tomorrow, expect a complete turnover from Fall to Spring! Southwesterly flow will push a warmer air mass towards us. In response to this, Friday afternoon will sit in the mid 80s but there will still be plenty of sunshine!

Something to pay note to however, an approaching trough and cold front will arrive to the area late Friday evening. This will mean Friday afternoon will bring on breezy conditions, gusts possible in portions of SW Idaho and SE Oregon could potentially be up to 50 mph. Therefore a Wind Advisory will be in place from 3pm to 9pm.

In response to the breezy conditions, fire weather conditions will be elevated therefore a Fire Weather Watch will be place Friday afternoon through Friday evening.

Certainly keep your eyes peeled for any smoke plumes heading into Friday and be sure to report them!

Saturday conditions will calm and temperatures will cool near the 70s.

We warm up slightly into the next work week with the ridge of high pressure rebuilding over the area.

As always take care of yourself and others,

