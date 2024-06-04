The first week of June is bringing the heat and a few changes check out what's happening here

Happy Tuesday Idaho!

After the rain comes the sunshine (literally). Today is gonna be gorgeous, heading out the door pack your sunglasses and some water. Temperatures will be on the cooler side to start the day so maybe just a light jacket if you're going for an early morning jog or walk. This afternoon temperatures will peak in the lower 80s and 70s across the area.

There is a chance of showers still remaining in the West Central Mountains this morning, it's possible to see a thunderstorm in this area as well. However it's very slim I wouldn't cancel any plans there just yet.

Today and Wednesday temperatures are going to remain in the 80s, it will be perfect for any outdoor activities if you are looking for the sunshine and cooler weather this week.

Thursday temperatures slowly start to ramp up, we reach the 90s! While it will be very warm, monsoonal moisture will push showers and possibly thunderstorms towards the

Owyhee Mountains, Lower Snake Plain, and West Central Mountains.

Friday evening and Saturday temperatures ramp up to the upper 90s, it's gonna be toasty! It's possible for isolated thunderstorms on Friday evening, with showers passing through Saturday and Sunday also. The weekend looks a bit unsettled, we will have to keep our eye on this.

Take care of yourself and others,

Stay up to date on my page here https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/