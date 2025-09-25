The first true fall weather maker is headed our way, find out what this means for the forecast

Happy Friday Junior, Everyone!

Clear and calm conditions stick around this afternoon ahead of a breezy and cooler Friday. A dry cold front moves through late tonight into Friday morning, bringing gusty winds up to 20–30 mph and knocking highs back into the mid-70s tomorrow.

Over the weekend, that ridge of high pressure rebounds, so we’ll warm right back into the 80s for the afternoons.

Looking into next week, the pattern takes on a much more fall-like feel. A stronger system arrives Monday and Tuesday, bringing rain and storm chances along with cooler highs in the mid-60s.

The most exciting part? Models are picking up a dusting of snow with this pattern shift. If we do get a dusting, it would remain at about 7,500 feet. Fingers crossed the higher peaks get this dusting next week.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 84.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, Northwest wind 11 to 15 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 80.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 84.

Monday

A 40% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73.

Tuesday

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Chance of showers is 60%.

Wednesday

A 30% chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.