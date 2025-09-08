The first taste of fall arrives this week, bringing cooler temps and rising rain chances

Happy Monday! I hope everyone had a restful weekend.

Today will be on the warmer side with valley floors reaching the upper 80s under sunshine mixed with patchy smoke. The smoke won’t be as dense as last week, but it will still contribute to hazy skies across the region. A few storms will also fire up this afternoon and evening across Baker County. These storms could bring gusty outflow winds up to 50 mph, small hail, and locally heavy rainfall before moving northeast and weakening around sunset.

Moving into the week ahead, a cooler weather maker will continue to bring unsettled conditions through at least Friday. Increasing clouds will arrive Tuesday as the low-pressure system moves closer, dropping temperatures 5–10° below normal.

Rain chances climb to around 30–40% Tuesday afternoon, with storms capable of producing brief heavy downpours and a marginal flash flood risk over central Idaho burn scars.

Widespread rain and storm chances stick around Wednesday and Thursday, with highs cooling into the 70s and staying there through the weekend.

Get ready—the first true taste of fall arrives this week. 🍂

