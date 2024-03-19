The first day of spring is picture perfect. This pattern shifts tomorrow.

Idaho, it's the first day of spring!

The sun comes directly over the equator giving us equal daylight and nighttime! You may have noticed this yourself with the sun setting around 8 pm, and rising near 8 am.

Idaho News 6 Clear and Sunny Skies for the first day of spring

Today is shaping up to be gorgeous, the day will start off in the mid 40s reaching the 70s by the evening. Wear sunscreen if you are outdoors today, UV rays are strong enough to produce a sun burn (or tan, you choose).

Tomorrow will be another nice and warm day, however, the ridge that has supported these nice and sunny conditions will weaken. Leaving room for isolated showers later in the evening, the strongest cells could even produce lightning. If you are heading to Treefort festival, be weather aware! Pack a poncho or rain coat in your bag or purse.

Thursday, temperatures cool 5-10 degrees with mostly sunny skies returning.

Friday is shaping up to be mostly dry with overcast skies, however the threat of showers is not completely ruled out. Saturday showers return in the morning, and possibly the afternoon. Sunday and Monday are shaping to be wet and slick with mountain snow returning by Monday.

Treefort fans, the week will start off nice and sunny. However, make sure to bring a rain coat, stay hydrated, and remain weather aware as active weather returns this weekend.

Stay up to date with the weather here or https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/