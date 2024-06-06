The first 90° has returned with steamy temperatures by the weekend

Good morning Idaho

Thursday

Mother nature is turning on the heat. Waking up temperatures will be on the cooler side in the 50s and 60s. It will be perfect for an early morning walk or run because this afternoon will be hot. The first 90° is back on the forecast! Late evening showers will pop up near Malheur County into SW Idaho. Stronger cells have the possibility of producing 40-50 mph gusty winds.

Friday

The weekend will kick off nice and hot! Temperatures will gradually increase to the mid 90s with late evening showers focusing on higher terrain, SE Oregon, and south of the snake plain. Don't worry to much though sunshine will remain throughout the day. It's best to remain weather aware though if you are camping in the mountains.

Saturday

Mother Nature isn't taking any time off, temperatures will be near 100°! It will be very hot. If you have any outdoor activities planned, you're gonna wanna head out early in the morning while temperatures are on the cooler side. Remember to stay hydrated, lather on the sunscreen, and loose fitted clothing is always best when heat like this takes over the afternoon.

Sunday

A cold front will help us cool off a bit, lowering temperatures to the lower 90s. Showers and storms will be possible on Sunday as well, with clouds increasing through the afternoon

Take care of yourself and others and stay up to date right here https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/