The excessive heat continue but changes are on the way

We are kicking this week off with triple digits, hottest temperatures will hover over Ontario and Glenns Ferry. Keep in mind to hydrate throughout the day while excessive heat continues to stick with us.

SW Idaho is still under an Excessive Heat Warning through Wednesday so we don't have relief just yet. However, this will change as we head into the back half of the week. I do wanna note, that there is also a Fire Weather Watch across the Owhyee mountains, and Southern Magic Valley. This is due to another chances of afternoon thunderstorms, that will increase that risk for wildfires. If you see something be sure to report this to 911 and get to safe area.

By the end of the work week you are gonna be saying Hallelujah! A trough dips over the Pacific Northwest, breaking the streak of brutal triple digits and lowering us down in the 90s.

This means if you have any outdoor plans this weekend, such as hiking, the morning will be nice and cool for it.

