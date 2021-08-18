The Coolest Weather of the Summer

A change in our weather pattern is bringing cooler, cleaner air into Idaho as temperatures drop from the mid-90s on Monday to the mid-70s by Wednesday!

Wildfire smoke continues to stream east of our area which should make for better air quality on Wednesday. There will be a nice northwest breeze making for a refreshing day.

Showers will fall in the central mountains on Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures only in the 60s and some higher elevations holding in the 50s!

Below normal temperatures are likely through the weekend with lots of sunshine in the valley and just a slight chance of showers Friday evening and early Saturday morning. If you have plans for Saturday it will be mainly dry and comfortable in the valley with showers & storms in the mountains.

Sunday will be the drier day in central Idaho.