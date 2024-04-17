The coolest temperatures of the week are here

Happy hump day Idaho!

If you thrive in cooler weather, you are going to enjoy the day ahead of us.

A cold front arrived overnight, lowering our temperatures to the 20s and 30s across the region. Definitely grab a jacket for yourself and the kiddos heading to their bus stop this morning. Temperatures will warm to the mid 50s by the afternoon with clear skies by 5 pm. However, as the front exits towards Nevada, northwest winds will increase in the Upper Treasure Valley and Western Magic Valley. Afternoon wind gusts may be up to 35 mph at times. We have another chilly and breezy day ahead of us Idaho.

Idaho News 6

Snow showers will continue to linger throughout the West Central Mountains, East Central Mountains, and Boise Mountains.

Idaho News 6

Thursday will start off chilly, temperatures will be close to freezing. Which could create a circumstance where frost is possible. However the afternoon will be comfortable with wind speeds decreasing and temperatures warming back to the 60s.

If you thrive in warmer weather, don't worry this weekend is shaping up to be gorgeous with temperatures returning to the 70s by Friday.

Have a good Wednesday Idaho