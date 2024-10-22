The cool weather continues with a bit of rain and snow on the way

Watch Now
I hope everyone had a wonderful Monday, we've got a new day in store ahead of us!

Today
Chilly morning lows continue across the area with 40s and 50s across the area. Grab the jacket heading out the door. This afternoon you may just want to keep it with you conditions remain in the 60s area wide! We are just a few degrees lower than yesterday.

Wednesday
Temperatures continue to hover in the 60s with clouds building in ahead of a cold front. Winds will increase late evening as the front moves through. We can expect to start seeing rain and snow showers near 5pm on the Western portions of Idaho, then moving towards the east into midnight. A lot of the moisture during this event will focus over the Central Mountains, bringing few showers to the Valley Floors.

Thursday
Waking up Thursday we don't necessarily see much rainfall, rather a few clouds hanging over the Magic Valley and Eastern Idaho. Temperatures this afternoon will be chilly however sitting in the 50s!

Through this event it's possible we will see anywhere from 1-2 inches of snow showers along 5,000-6,000 feet!

Future Snow Euro
Snow levels drop towards 5,000-6,000 feet into Thursday morning.

Friday and Saturday
A few clouds linger, with a bit more sunshine coming our way. Temperatures will gradual warm towards the mid 60s

Sunday into Monday
An approaching front looks to bring a bit more rain into both days. However, I'll continue to monitor and give an update as we grow closer!

