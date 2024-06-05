The comfortable weather is about to turn toasty take a look at the thermometer spike here

Hump Day is here and it's bringing another comfortable day full of sunshine. Waking up temperatures will remain on the cooler side, but peak in the mid 80s by this afternoon. The warmest temperatures look to be heading for Ontario and Glenns Ferry. Here is your friendly reminder to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen, especially because these temperatures are merely a warm up for what's on the way for the weekend.

Thursday

This is when the real hot stuff starts to head our way, temperatures will peak in the mid 90s! We will stay mostly quiet on the radar except nearing the Nevada border, Owhyee county has a chance of seeing thunderstorms.

Fri(yay)

Temperatures will remain nice and toasty, shower threats will focus on Southeastern Oregon and near the ID-Nevada border.

Saturday

This is when you're gonna wanna find a pool, a large fan, and maybe be ready to jump in a bucket of ice. Temperatures are going to be toasty, we have a slight chance of reaching 100 degrees. If you have outdoor activities planned for the weekend, you're gonna wanna start them early in the morning before temperatures start to increase. Heading into the evening chances of storms for the Valley increase.

Sunday

A cold front will arrive Sunday morning, helping aid in a cool down with temperatures back in the lower 90s. Showers and storms will be possible through the evening

Take care of yourself and others

