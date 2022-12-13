The coldest air of the season is headed our way

Boise saw between just over two inches to as much as 4 inches of snow late Sunday night and Monday afternoon. While there was some melting during the day it appears that the snow cover in the valley will survive temperatures touching 35 on Tuesday. This snow cover means temperatures are going to plummet to afternoon highs of 20-26 and morning lows to 5-10 degrees by Thursday.

This will be the coldest air of the season thus far and will be accompanied by lots of low clouds and fog in the Treasure Valley.

The ski areas of western Idaho picked up 6"-10" of snow since Sunday morning and some resorts have accumulated 24"-30" in the past three days.

Drier weather will settle in with the cold but light snow will hit parts of central and eastern Idaho on Wednesday.

Boise may see 1"-3" of snow either late Sunday or early Monday morning.

