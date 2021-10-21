The calm before the storm; 70-degree Thursday before six days of consecutive rain

NAMPA, Idaho — The forecast for Thursday and Friday shows two very opposite ends of the spectrum.

Today conditions are mild, dry, and warm! Temperatures will average 70-degrees across the valleys and in some mountain locations. But, on Friday the tides are changing, and by 5 p.m we can expect significant amounts of widespread rain. However, scattered rain is possible as early as 10 a.m.

A brief dry period Saturday gives us a break from the action before more rain graces the forecast. Wet weather is expected through Wednesday with high temperatures averaging 50-degrees.