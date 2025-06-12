The calm after the storm, find out what's expected for Father's Day

Happy Thursday!
We have made it through the stormy and gusty weather, and the sunshine is just around the corner. Valley floors will continue to get another sunny and mild afternoon. While mountains will have a possibility to gain a few rumbles of thunder and isolated storms.
Good News is that we are looking at the possibility of isolated storms, not severe weather.
Taking a look ahead, the heat looks to be sticking with us, and above-average temperatures look to continue into next week.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 87 and a Light breeze.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 86. Light breeze.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 86.
Father's Day
Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 88.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 86.
