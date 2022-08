Much cooler weather will arrive for Tuesday afternoon as temperatures only rise to near 90 with lots of clouds at times and even the chance for a few showers or storms. The breeze could get gusty in the afternoon.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the sunshine will be back and temperatures in the valley will rise to the mid to upper-90s.

Another dip to the low to mid-90s for Friday then hotter over the weekend with temperatures rising to near 100 by Sunday.