The bitter winter cold continues with improvement on the way

The wind chill in Boise dropped to -1 on Tuesday morning and only minor warming is expected on Wednesday.

Dry weather will continue for Idaho through Thursday with temperatures slowly warming into the low 40s by Friday or Saturday. Overnight low temperatures will be cold again Wednesday morning with a wind chill in the single digits in the valley.

Warmer air will stream in aloft warming the higher elevations more quickly. The valley will be in the colder layer of our temperature inversion. We will see an increased haze and smog with some low clouds at times.

On Friday, a weak system will bring some light snow to the central mountains with 1"-2" possible in McCall while the Treasure Valley stays mainly dry.

Saturday will be dry with lots of clouds then early Sunday morning snow will spread into the region with the valley either starting as rain or quickly changing to rain while snow falls above 4000 through the day. 3"-6" of snow is possible through the day Sunday in McCall. If you are headed to McCall Winter Carnival this weekend roads could have slick spots on Friday afternoon then clear on Saturday. Sunday will be snowy and travel out of McCall on Sunday will likely be quite slick through the day all the way to near Banks. Please allow extra time on your drive home through the mountains on Sunday.

