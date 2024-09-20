The best forecast of the year take a look at these temperatures

Good Morning Idaho

We've made it through another work week together. This week started off rainy and chilly and now we are prepping to see sunshine and cool weather as we get ready for the weekend to start.

Waking up this morning, still grab the jacket temperatures will be sitting in the mid 40s. Will peak in the mid 70s this afternoon with sunshine leading the way. If you enjoy today, you're gonna love the rest of the weekend ahead.

Saturday will give us a bit of deja vu from Friday. Not very many changes, other than an increase to the 50s to start the day. Nevertheless, if you're heading to the Boise State Broncos game versus the Portland State Vikings kick off will be refreshing, but will grow a bit chilly heading into halftime. Bring a light jacket to the game.

Sunday is the start of astronomical fall at 6:43am. We've already started meteorological fall which is based off temperatures. However, astronomical fall focuses on earths position relative to the sun. The sun will be centered over the equator, giving way to nearly equal amounts of darkness and daylight across the world. For us in the northern hemisphere, we are not tilted towards nor away from the sun just yet. However, as we start to transition into fall, then winter the tilt will slowly move away from sun.

Going into the next work week temperatures remain near seasonable, spiking a bit into Wednesday. Although, not to bad this may just be one of your favorite forecasts of the year!

As always, take care of yourself and others.

