The best day of the week - Wednesday

Sunshine will be plentiful on Wednesday along with light wind and a high near 70 degrees. This is my pick day of the week since the wind will increase along with the cloud cover on Thursday. There is a chance of evening showers Thursday.

On Friday it will be near 70 with varying amounts of cloud cover and an increasing chance of showers and storms later in the day.

A cold front will come through on Saturday with a chance of some thunderstorms and cooler temperatures in the upper 50s.

By Sunday another chilly airmass will drop into southwest Idaho with afternoon temperatures struggling to reach 50. There will likely be a strong wind to make if feel very chilly.

It will stay well cooler than normal early next week with a slow warming trend that could approach normal by next Friday.

If you have made plans to do some planting in your garden, there is a chance of frost Monday and Tuesday mornings!

