The aftermath of the storms caused a large thermometer drop and breezy winds this afternoon here's the latest

Happy Hump Day Idaho

Yesterday, two Severe Storm Warnings were issued across Southwest Idaho. If you did get caught in the middle of one and you're still without power click the link below to find out when it will be restored. Hang in there, today will be much better.

https://www.idahopower.com/outages-safety/outages/map/

Today we are out of the severe weather risk. Showers will still continue to exit this morning through our East Central Mountains. It's possible that we could see a sprinkle or two over the higher terrain today.

Idaho News 6

Cloud coverage will take over the morning commute before clearing out by the late morning. Temperatures will be on the cooler side to start the day so grab a light jacket heading out the door. In response to the cold front yesterday highs for today have dropped to the 70s and 60s across the area.

Idaho News 6

I can't blame you either for keeping your jacket with you as a breezy northwesterly wind will push 20-30mph gusts through the Treasure Valley. For my friends in the Magic Valley, a wind advisory is set in place from 6am to 9pm. Gusts may be near 50 mph with sustained wind speeds between 20-35 mph. Go ahead and secure loose items outdoors before leaving for your morning commute.

The rest of the week looks amazing. Cool temperatures will linger for today and tomorrow, with the weekend giving us a little warm up to the 80s. Gonna be a great weekend to get outdoors, or for a patio at a restaurant.

The next work week will start off nice and warm.

Take care of yourself and others

