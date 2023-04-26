That heat is moving in!

Temps continue to rise regionally as a ridge of unseasonably warm high pressure builds over the Pacific NW. Dress in layers you'll be able to shed this afternoon!

Idaho News 6

On this Wednesday, we're looking at minimal cloud cover, sunshine, and temps warming all the way into the low 70s in the Treasure Valley. Average temp in Boise for April 26 is 66°, and we'll stay in above normal territory through early next week with this heat.

We're tracking near-record temps for the weekend:

Saturday's record in Boise is 89° which was set in 1992. Our current forecast high is set for 84°.

Sunday's record in Boise is 84° set in 1998. Our current forecast high is set for 87°.

Our 6-10 day climate outlook is showing above normal temperatures on track through the first week of May Idaho...so feel free to get comfy with this heat.