Light showers are winding down across southwest Idaho Monday evening, setting up a short break in the weather before a much more active Thanksgiving pattern develops.

Tuesday should be the best weather day of the week for many travelers. Boise will be partly sunny with a high around 51 degrees, although areas of valley fog could develop early in the morning. Wednesday remains mostly dry with a high near 50.

The change arrives Thanksgiving Day.

A strong Pacific weather system will begin pushing moisture into Idaho Thursday, starting a stretch of unsettled weather that could continue through the weekend and into early next week. For the Treasure Valley, rain chances rise to around 50% Thanksgiving afternoon and 60% Thursday night.

The unusual part of this storm is the warmth.

Snow levels are expected to climb to roughly 6,500 to 7,500 feet Friday and Saturday. That means precipitation that would normally be snow at many mountain locations in late November could instead fall as rain or a rain-snow mix.

Boise stays remarkably mild through the holiday weekend, with highs near 51 on Thanksgiving and around 52 Friday and Saturday.

Thanksgiving week travel: What to expect in every direction

Anyone traveling for Thanksgiving should take advantage of the quieter weather Tuesday and Wednesday if possible. Conditions become more complicated beginning Thursday, particularly over mountain passes.

NORTH: McCall, Lewiston, Coeur d'Alene and Spokane

Travel north from the Treasure Valley will likely become wetter beginning Thanksgiving Day.

The Highway 55 corridor through Horseshoe Bend, Banks, Cascade and McCall deserves extra attention. With snow levels rising, travelers may encounter a mix of rain, wet snow and changing road conditions depending on elevation.

Farther north and northwest, the Pacific Northwest remains in an active storm track. Anyone continuing toward Spokane or western Washington should prepare for rain and mountain snow. Snoqualmie Pass is one potential trouble spot for travelers crossing the Cascades.

Main concern: Changing precipitation types, wet roads, mountain snow and reduced visibility.

WEST: Ontario, Baker City, Burns and Oregon

Heading west toward Oregon, expect increasing moisture and wind later in the week.

Strong Pacific moisture will be moving across Oregon and into Idaho around Thanksgiving. Breezy conditions are also expected, including stronger winds over exposed terrain and mountain ridges.

Travelers continuing into western Oregon and Washington will encounter an even wetter pattern with rain and higher-elevation snow.

Main concern: Rain, mountain snow, gusty winds and slick high-elevation roads.

EAST: Mountain Home, Twin Falls, Pocatello and Idaho Falls

The I-84 corridor toward Twin Falls should generally avoid the worst winter driving early in the week.

The bigger issue comes as the Thanksgiving storm arrives. Breezy winds could affect exposed stretches of I-84 and the Snake Plain, while periods of precipitation become more likely later in the week.

Travelers continuing farther east should remember that colder mountain passes can have dramatically different conditions than the valleys.

Main concern: Crosswinds, wet pavement and locally slick conditions at higher elevations.

SOUTH: Nevada and Utah

Travel south from Boise through the Magic Valley and toward Nevada or Utah should generally have fewer winter-weather problems than travel through the central Idaho mountains.

Still, temperatures and road conditions can change quickly across higher terrain, and the approaching Pacific system could bring precipitation and stronger winds later in the week.

Main concern: Wind on exposed highways and localized slick spots over higher terrain.

Ski forecast: Good early snow, but the next storm is warm

This is turning into an interesting start to the Idaho ski season.

The Boise Mountains already have an unusually healthy November snowpack. Bogus Basin had a snow depth around 20 inches in the latest National Weather Service discussion, more than twice its typical late-November median of 9 inches.

The resort's Monday afternoon report is even better, showing a 24-inch base and 37 inches of season snowfall.

The problem going forward isn't a lack of moisture. It's the temperature.

Snow levels could climb to 6,500 to 7,500 feet Friday and Saturday. That puts several Idaho ski areas close to the rain-snow line and means elevation will make a huge difference in what falls.

BOGUS BASIN

Bogus is off to one of the strongest early starts in the region. As of Monday afternoon, the mountain reported a 24-inch base, 37 inches of season snowfall and 7 inches over the previous 48 hours.

Bogus is closed Monday through Wednesday, with lifts scheduled to spin again Thanksgiving Day.

The concern late this week is the high snow level. With the base near 5,800 feet and snow levels potentially rising above 6,500 feet, some precipitation could fall as rain or a wet mix at lower elevations while the upper mountain has a better opportunity for snow.

TAMARACK

Tamarack remains closed for skiing and riding. Forecast guidance suggests additional mountain precipitation this week, but Tamarack also sits in the zone where rising snow levels could produce a mix of rain and snow at lower elevations.

The upper mountain will have a better opportunity to add snow than the village and lower slopes.

BRUNDAGE

Brundage reported 4 inches over the previous 48 hours, 14 inches during the past week at the base and 17 inches during the past week at Lakeview Monday morning.

The resort is targeting Friday, November 27 for opening, conditions permitting.

Brundage's higher terrain gives it a better opportunity to pick up snow from the late-week system, but even here the warm nature of the storm could result in heavier, wetter snow or periods of mixed precipitation at lower elevations.

SUN VALLEY

Sun Valley reported 26 inches of season snowfall at Bald Mountain Monday morning, including an inch during the previous 24 hours and 11 inches over the previous week.

The resort is planning to open Thanksgiving Day, November 26, weather and conditions permitting.

The mountain's forecast turns more favorable for snow later in the week, particularly across the higher elevations of Bald Mountain.

MAGIC MOUNTAIN

Magic Mountain has received a badly needed early-season boost after failing to open last winter. The mountain recently reported an 18-inch storm, although resort officials indicated they still need additional storms before opening the lifts.

The Thanksgiving storm may not be ideal for Magic. Forecast freezing levels climb well above the resort later in the week, meaning much of the incoming precipitation could fall as rain rather than snow before colder air potentially returns toward Sunday.

POMERELLE

Pomerelle is also building its early-season base. The latest resort conditions report lists a 28-inch base with the mountain still closed.

At roughly 8,000 feet, Pomerelle is better positioned than lower-elevation ski areas to hold onto snow as temperatures rise. Still, snow levels approaching 7,500 feet would leave even Pomerelle close enough to the transition zone for precipitation type to be watched carefully.

Another storm may bring colder air Sunday

The warm Thanksgiving storm won't be the end of the active weather.

Another upper-level system is expected to move into the region Sunday. This one has the potential to bring cooler temperatures, lower snow levels and another round of widespread precipitation.

That could ultimately be better news for Idaho ski areas.

For the valleys, including Boise, it stays mild and wet. Rain chances climb to around 60% Sunday, 80% Sunday night and 70% Monday, with daytime highs remaining near 50 degrees.

So the Thanksgiving week forecast comes down to two different stories: rain and mild temperatures in the valleys, with a complicated mix of rain and snow in the mountains.

For holiday travelers, Tuesday and Wednesday offer the quieter window. For skiers, the big question becomes just how quickly snow levels come back down after Thanksgiving weekend.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the evening.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 51. East southeast wind 5 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. East southeast wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday

Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 50. Light east southeast wind.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Light and variable wind.

Thanksgiving Day

A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51.

Thursday Night

Showers likely, mainly before 11pm. Cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday

A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52.

Friday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 41.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52.

Saturday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Sunday

Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night

Showers. Low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday

Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 70%.