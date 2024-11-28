Thanksgiving Forecast and the week ahead

Happy Thanksgiving Idaho!

The week ahead looks to be a copy and paste forecast, we've got plenty of sunshine, cool weather, and a drying trend all thanks to high pressure building over the West Coast. As you get ready for your feast today, you may wanna incorporate a jacket! Highs along valley floors sit in the 40s, with 30s continuing in the mountains.

Idaho News 6

A temperature inversion will form into the weekend, causing valley floors to remain cool, and above normal temperatures to form in the mountains.Morning lows sit in the teens with afternoon highs well into the 30s over the next week.

Idaho News 6

If you're spending your holiday weekend in the Valley Floors, be sure to keep a jacket with you! Morning lows kick off in the 20s, with 40s through the afternoon. Good news is that the dry and sunny trend continues into the next week.

Happy Thanksgiving again, I am very thankful for the wonderful viewers who tune into the Idaho News 6 Weather team!

