Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Tens of thousands without power in Michigan as storms sweep through

On Thursday morning, more than 41,000 Detroit-area customers did not have power.
More than 41,000 DTE customers are without power after strong storms moved through Southeast Michigan on Wednesday night. (Scripps News Detroit)
roseville tree.jpg
Posted at 9:27 AM, Jun 20, 2024

Tens of thousands of people in the Detroit area are without power after strong storms moved through Southeast Michigan on Wednesday night.

As of around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, over 41,000 were without power, according to DTE's outage map.

Trees and power lines are down in several communities, leaving behind damage.

As a safety precaution, people are asked to stay at least 20 feet away from a downed power. Residents are also being told not to use a portable generator inside their homes because it emits carbon monoxide, which can be deadly. Generators should be kept outside and away from windows.

For customers who have lost power or see a downed power line, there are three ways to contact DTE – either by phone at (800) 477-4747, on the web at dteenergy.com, or they can access the DTE Energy Mobile App from their smartphone or tablet.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Detroit.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018