Temps warm up today, precipitation hits tonight

Posted at 9:45 AM, Jan 04, 2023
Who's ready for more sunshine and heat? Conditions in SW Idaho will be partly cloudy today and we'll get a slight bump in temperatures too. We'll warm into the low 40s in the Treasure Valley this Wednesday.

Active weather is on the way to Idaho, though. As the atmospheric river event dumps rain and snow onto the west coast today, we'll get several rounds of moisture to Idaho too.

Overnight rain will cause a slick and potentially icy commute to work Thursday morning in the Treasure Valley, while we will see several inches of new snow towards our north in Long Valley and above 4,000 feet in the central mountains.

Plan for off and on showers Thursday and warmer temperatures still. We're looking at the mid-40s for both the Treasure Valley and Magic Valley tomorrow.

By Friday, we could see 4-8 inches of new snow in our mountains and more wet weather action is anticipated for next week.

