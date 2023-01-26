Temps warm as active weather drapes into Idaho

Temperatures feel relatively balmy today as the Treasure Valley sees highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

We'll have some partial cloud cover, but don't put the sunglasses away! We'll have some sunshine too.

It's all relative right?



TODAY'S HIGHS: back to near normal levels in the upper 30s and low 40s in southeastern Idaho.



(Colder weather hits next week, so enjoy).#Idaho #Boise #IDwx #TreasureValley pic.twitter.com/tvnNNewSlH — Geneva Zoltek TV (@GenevaZoltek) January 26, 2023

Now a weathermaker is on its way to our region, already draping into the panhandle and western Montana. The jet stream is moving southward through Idaho, pulling colder air and precipitation with it.

We'll start to feel the impact of this system overnight with a 40% chance of snow after 11 AM in the west central mountains and our lower valleys looking at a 20% chance of rain/snow mix tomorrow morning.

This system will continue to rotate through the region through the next 3 days. After it leaves temperatures will drop - and I mean it - drop! They are going to be around 15 degrees BELOW normal early next week. That means highs in the teens and and 20s in the Treasure Valley and Magic Valley. Brr!!