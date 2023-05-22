Temps taking a dive after cold front hit overnight

We're looking at a nice cool down to kick off the work week in the Gem State.

Sunday night, a cold front slid into the region bringing wind speeds way up to 50+ mph knocking down trees, large hail, and causing power outages. This active weather is now targeting eastern Idaho and western Montana...leaving nice conditions for our Gem State lower valleys in its wake.

We're looking at partly cloudy skies Monday with temperatures warming into the mid-70s...more seasonable levels compared to this weekend.

We're sticking to the 70s the next few days with another warmup expected over the weekend.