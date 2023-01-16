Temps starting to cool back to normal levels

Not a whole lot of active weather is in store for the Treasure Valley this week, but a trough of low pressure is moving through the area.

That low pressure is set to drop our temperatures as well as send some precipitation to the west central mountains.

Normal high temps for this 10-day period are 39 - 40 degrees.

Hope you enjoyed the warm weekend! High temperatures are set to drop this this week, dipping into below-average territory.



Boise's temps will get into the low 30s early next week...there's that weather whiplash I was warning about...🥶🥶🥶#Idaho #Boise #IDwx #TreasureValley pic.twitter.com/pC3TZJBwGx — Geneva Zoltek TV (@GenevaZoltek) January 16, 2023



Areas that will see light, isolated snow showers today include the west central mountains and the Idaho border in Owyhee County and Twin Falls County. A more significant band of moisture will be pushing into this region tonight and early tomorrow morning. We could see snow in the lower valleys, but not a whole lot of accumulation - and likely less than 2 inches in higher terrains.