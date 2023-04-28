Temps set to warm way up through next week

We're looking at a significant boost in our temps in the coming days due to a widespread ridge of wide pressure encompassing the Pacific Northwest.

Friday's high temperatures climb into the upper 70s in the Treasure Valley, and on Saturday, temperatures climb into the 80s.

Our normal temperatures for the next 10 days stem from 66 to 70 degrees...so our temps are 15-20 degrees above normal.

Idaho News 6

This above normal trend sticks around through next week...potentially we hit 90 degrees a week from Sunday. This heat will have a significant impact on runoff in our mountains. River forecasts in our region are currently below flood stage - aside from Silvies River near Burns in Oregon at the action flood stage. To prep, move away deep snow from foundations of buildings and move equipment and livestock out of poorly drained or low lying areas.