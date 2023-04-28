Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Temps set to warm way up through next week

Boise 10 day weather trend
Posted at 5:52 AM, Apr 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-28 08:21:13-04

We're looking at a significant boost in our temps in the coming days due to a widespread ridge of wide pressure encompassing the Pacific Northwest.

Friday's high temperatures climb into the upper 70s in the Treasure Valley, and on Saturday, temperatures climb into the 80s.

Our normal temperatures for the next 10 days stem from 66 to 70 degrees...so our temps are 15-20 degrees above normal.

Boise 10 day weather trend

This above normal trend sticks around through next week...potentially we hit 90 degrees a week from Sunday. This heat will have a significant impact on runoff in our mountains. River forecasts in our region are currently below flood stage - aside from Silvies River near Burns in Oregon at the action flood stage. To prep, move away deep snow from foundations of buildings and move equipment and livestock out of poorly drained or low lying areas.

Treasure Valley extended forecast

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018