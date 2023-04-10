Watch Now
Temps set to soar to near-record levels Monday

Posted at 4:54 AM, Apr 10, 2023
Temperatures could break a record in the Treasure Valley Monday.

Our last record was set in 1968 when we reached 80 degrees on April 10th in Boise. Today, the forecast high is 79 degrees...but with a boost of a couple of degrees, we will of course break that record.

Treasure Valley Day Planner

High pressure is dominating Idaho today, so we're looking at a pleasant day throughout with sunshine and minimal cloud cover. Wind this afternoon will put a damper on the excitement though, with southeasterly wind speeds increasing to the 20-25 mph range.

Temperatures are set to take a dive tomorrow (back into the 60s for the Treasure Valley), so enjoy today!

With temperatures warming up, we'll start to see an increase in snow melt in higher elevations. Some flooding in creeks, streams, and rivers could occur today as water rises.

