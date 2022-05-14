Watch
Temps set to sizzle Sunday

Warm up Sunday, May 15 in Boise
Posted at 3:31 PM, May 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-14 17:31:16-04

Sunshine and hot temperatures are in store for southern Idaho on Sunday.

Temperatures rise to the mid-80s by the hottest part of the day in the Treasure Valley. Around 8PM this area has a chance of rain and thunderstorms. That probability lasts until the early hours of Monday morning.

Magic Valley will see high temperatures in the upper-70s and low-80s. This area will not see as much activity, there is about a 20% chance of precipitation in the evening.

Areas in higher elevations north of Treasure Valley will see slightly more action because of the trajectory of the systems circulating in the region. For example, Sunday night around 6pm, the area has a 50% chance of rain and thunderstorms.

High temperatures will cool down by about 5 to 10 degrees on Monday and some cloud cover will sweep through south Idaho.

