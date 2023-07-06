Temps heating up! Dry lightning possible tonight

Temperatures continue to warm Thursday as hotter air pushes into Idaho from the coast. Highs will get another boost today with highs in the mid-90s along the I-84 corridor with cooler temps in the upper 70s and low 80s in higher elevations.

Partly cloudy skies will push into Idaho this afternoon and bring us a chance of some dry storms. The highest chance for this activity will be along the Nevada border and the East Central Mountains. There is a slight chance for precipitation but mostly we are looking at virga rain that does not reach the surface. We could also see dry lightning and gusty winds which could contribute to fire starts.

Idaho News 6

Temperatures continue to warm in the region through the weekend. The Boise area is looking to breach triple digit heat with a high of 100 on Sunday and a high of 101 on Monday.