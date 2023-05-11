Watch Now
Temps continue to warm in SW Idaho

Active high pressure patterns dips south
Posted at 4:33 AM, May 11, 2023
We're looking at an extended period of heat in the region due to a ridge of high pressure encompassing our region.

Temps continue to stay mild and pleasant over the next few days in the Treasure Valley with highs in the 70s. Saturday/Sunday we we reach the low 80s as our highs, that's about 10 degrees above normal.

Still, we climb towards unseasonably warm temps into the mid- to upper-80s next week. For example, Monday we are looking at 86 degrees in Boise which is 14 degrees above average.

With all this high pressure, our skies are mostly sunny for the coming days. However, lots of low pressure storms are hanging out just east of Idaho in Montana and Wyoming and a few isolated rainstorms may push into our region in the coming days. The biggest likelihood of this will occur on Sunday night when we have a 20% chance of the Treasure Valley seeing t-storms.

