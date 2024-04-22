Temperatures will warm throughout the week with a slight chance of showers possible

Happy Monday Idaho

Grab a coat for the kiddo heading to the bus stop and for yourself. Waking up temperatures temperatures will be in the mid 30s and 40s across the area. Heading into the afternoon temperatures will gradually reach the 60s. Breezy winds we got last week have calmed, making this afternoon perfect to get outdoors.

Temperatures remain seasonable throughout the week. As an upper level ridge moves over our region, the warmest temperatures will arrive midweek. With slight chances of showers for late Tuesday evening into Wednesday.

This weekend temperatures remain seasonable, light rain is possible for the weekend. However, nothing to cancel your plans just yet. Will continue to monitor the rain as we head into the weekend.

