Temperatures will 10-15 degrees above average this weekend and why you may want to make your plans outdoors.

Posted at 4:01 AM, May 10, 2024
Happy Friday Idaho

This week started of chilly and breezy and now we are finally getting some nice relief! Temperatures will continue to grow about 10-15 degrees above average this weekend due to an upper level ridge. The only thing you need to grab heading out the door is some sunglasses! We have a nice clear day ahead of us with temperatures soaring to the upper 70s.

Treasure Valley Day Planner

While temperatures are warming it's a great to get outdoors. Both Friday and Saturday night we have the opportunity to see the northern lights! If you are heading to the mountains make sure your view is low on the northern horizon.

Aurora Forecast

Heading into this weekend, temperatures are going to remain nice and warm with clear skies expected. The warmest day arrives on Sunday, spend some time outdoors if you can. Here's a friendly reminder to wear sunscreen and stay hydrated!

Have a wonderful weekend Idaho

Treasure Valley Extended Forecast

