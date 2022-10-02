Temperatures warming up into next week

We'll see some cloud cover tomorrow as the remainder of a closed low pressure system rotates through central Idaho and southwest Montana.

However, temperatures will be warmer tomorrow than they were yesterday overall thanks to a mass of hot air pushing over the region. This high pressure system will continue to hit the region through next week bringing temperatures to the upper 70s and low 80s through the remainder of this weekend and into next week. These are above normal temperatures, as we usually see high temps reach the low to mid-70s this time of year.

The active weather currently hitting Montana and trickling into the Gem State will push through east out of the region in the coming days. Tomorrow we'll continue to see its impact with cloud cover in Idaho, especially in the central mountains. After tomorrow, the system will have primarily left our region leaving room for that ridge of high pressure to build.