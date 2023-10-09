Temperatures tumble on Tuesday with several rounds of showers

Without the changing leaves, it would have been hard to tell it was fall on Sunday. Temperatures climbed to 87° in Boise, which is 18° above the average high of 69° for October 8th. It was also one degree shy of the record high for the date.

Warm air continues to surge north ahead of a cold front on Monday, with daytime highs climbing into the lower 80s in the Treasure Valley and lower 70s in higher elevations. During the afternoon, cloud cover rolls in and wind increases from west to east. As the cold front pushes through this evening, isolated showers and thunderstorms will develop, especially for higher elevations.

Tuesday will start dry, but widespread showers overspread the region during the afternoon and evening and continue through Wednesday morning. It will be significantly cooler on Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s in the Treasure Valley and upper 40s and lower 50s in higher elevations. Snow levels drop to around 6500 feet by Tuesday night.

Temperatures remain cool on Wednesday with rain and snow showers lingering into the afternoon for the central mountains. A gusty northwest breeze ramps up during the afternoon, especially for Mountain Home and further east into the Magic Valley. Gusts exceeding 40mph are possible, secure the Halloween decorations!

Any showers come to an end overnight Wednesday making way for a sunny but cool Thursday. Temperatures will climb into the lower 60s in the Treasure Valley and lower 50s in higher elevations. Weak high pressure warms temperatures to around normal into the weekend.