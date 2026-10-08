Temperatures Tumble! First major cold front arrives soon

After above average conditions stuck around for the start of October, colder weather will roll in soon, bringing a halt to warm skies.

If you've been waiting for sweater weather, it's about to show up soon. A drastic shift in our forecast will usher in a new norm moving forward of colder weather in southern Idaho. Temperatures tumble out of the 80s and into the 60s and even 50s as the daytime high.

Though the temperatures are a big part of this forecast, the showers rolling in are making a big change too. Specifically, the Magic Valley and eastern Idaho will see a band of showers develop over the weekend and continue into the work week. Almost every Saturday in Twin Falls has some chance of rain along with the cooler weather.

If you are a fan of the warmer weather, get your fill today and tomorrow because the change arrives soon. Enjoy the nice forecast while it lasts!