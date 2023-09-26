Temperatures trend cooler for the rest of the week

The work week started with an unseasonably warm afternoon as temperatures reached 90° in Meridian, 88° in Boise, and 87° in Mountain Home. Most areas felt a southwest breeze gusting to 20-30mph at times. On Tuesday, it will be around 10° cooler but the gusty winds continue.

A strong storm system off the northern Pacific coast will impact the area's weather throughout the rest of the week. A cold front moves through later today shifting the wind to northwest and cooling temperatures closer to seasonal normal. A stray shower is most likely in the McCall area, but a sprinkle or light shower is possible in the valley.

Another cold front moves through on Wednesday continuing to cool temperatures. Closer to the weekend, the low pressure system moves into the region. An unseasonably cool airmass is anticipated for the weekend with highs struggling to reach 60° in the valley and 50 °in higher elevations. Scattered showers impact lower elevations, mixing with snow above 6000'.