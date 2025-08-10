Temperatures ticking towards triples

A wonderful weekend is here but temperatures will climb over the next few days. What is the warmest that we will see?

This Saturday is expected to peak close to 90° for parts of Idaho. Sunday will cross into the mid-90s as the warm-up is on and the hottest temperatures come in with the work week.

Boise's Tuesday forecast is set to see 101°. This would be the 5th triple-digit day of 2025. Compare that to the 15 triple-digit days we saw in the month of July last year. We cool down after that slowly with a return to the 80s on Friday.

Temperatures look to mellow out heading into next weekend, so get the outdoor plans ready. It's going to be beautiful.

Have a great rest of your weekend, and here is your extended forecast:

Sunday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 92.

Monday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 96.

Tuesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 101.

(Hottest day of the week)

Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

Thursday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 91.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 89.